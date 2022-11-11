New Suit - Trademark

Tobacco company King Maker Marketing filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against NJOY LLC on Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, argues that the defendant's use of the 'Ace' mark for electronic cigarettes and vaporizers is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's own use of the 'Ace' mark for conventional loose-leaf cigarettes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00451, King Maker Marketing Inc. v. NJOY LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 11, 2022, 7:09 PM