New Suit - Consumer

Sam's Club was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Thursday in Minnesota District Court alleging that the retailer failed to warn consumers about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar cases, was filed by Keller Postman and Campbell Knutson on behalf of a mother who says taking the drug while pregnant caused her child to develop autism spectrum disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02248, King et al. v. Sam's West Inc.