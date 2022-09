New Suit - Product Liability

Kinsey's Archery Products and Amazon were slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday in Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly defective bow scale, was brought by Moore & Portelli and Pritzker Hageman on behalf of Loren Paul King and Stephanie May King. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00065, King et al. v. Kinsey's Archery Products Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 20, 2022, 12:09 PM