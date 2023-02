Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Lincoln National Life insurance and Angela King to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Brian T. McCarthy on behalf of the Estate of Shaun P. King and Shaunice King. The case is 3:23-cv-00355, King et al v. King et al.

Insurance

February 01, 2023, 7:18 PM