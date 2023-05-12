Who Got The Work

Sarah V. Belchic of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for valve maintenance and testing services provider Crane Nuclear Inc. and its CEO Chris Mitchell in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, filed March 28 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings on behalf of William King Jr. and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of failing to make required contributions to employee benefit funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:23-cv-00273, King et al. v. Crane Nuclear, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 12, 2023, 5:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Plumbers & Steamfitters Local No. 43 Health and Welfare Fund

Plumbers & Steamfitters Local No. 43 Pension Fund

William King, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Stranch, Jennings & Garvey, PLLC

Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings

defendants

Chris Mitchell

Crane Nuclear, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations