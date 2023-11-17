Who Got The Work

Duane L. Coleman and Neal F. Perryman of Lewis Rice have entered appearances for Cotton Babies Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 2 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Jenkins & Kling on behalf of cloth diaper manufacturer King Boy Baby Products Ltd., accuses the defendant of failing to make payments for shipped goods. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp, is 4:23-cv-01239, King Boy Baby Products, Ltd. v. Cotton Babies, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 17, 2023, 11:18 AM

Plaintiffs

King Boy Baby Products, Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Jenkins And Kling PC

defendants

Cotton Babies, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Rice

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract