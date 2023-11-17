Duane L. Coleman and Neal F. Perryman of Lewis Rice have entered appearances for Cotton Babies Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 2 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Jenkins & Kling on behalf of cloth diaper manufacturer King Boy Baby Products Ltd., accuses the defendant of failing to make payments for shipped goods. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp, is 4:23-cv-01239, King Boy Baby Products, Ltd. v. Cotton Babies, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
November 17, 2023, 11:18 AM