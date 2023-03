News From Law.com International

International law firm King & Wood Mallesons is advising Australia's ANZ bank on its recent $1 billion capital notes issue. Herbert Smith Freehills acted for the nine joint lead managers—a range of Australian and international banks and stockbrokers. The HSF team was led by partners Philippa Stone and Fiona Smedley.

Banking & Financial Services

March 31, 2023, 10:21 AM

