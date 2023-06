News From Law.com International

King & Spalding acted pro bono for the exiled former president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, before the United Nations Human Rights Committee, which recently found that Spain violated Puigdemont's rights by removing him from his regional parliamentary seat for his role in Catalonia's 2017 independence referendum.

Legal Services

May 31, 2023, 5:29 PM

nature of claim: /