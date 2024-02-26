King & Spalding Opens Dallas Office, Hires Gibson Dunn Trial...

News From Law.com

In a significant expansion in Texas, King & Spalding is opening an office in Dallas, a move prompted by the hiring of trial lawyer Veronica Moye, who was a co-chair of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher's global litigation practice group, and growing demand from clients.Moye, who joined King & Spalding on Monday as a partner in the business litigation practice group, is the most recent partner hire in the Dallas market for King & Spalding. Within the last six months, the firm has added Sidley Austin antitrust partner Sean Royall and McKool Smith intellectual property litigator Alfonso Chan.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 26, 2024, 9:00 AM

nature of claim: /