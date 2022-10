News From Law.com

In the past year, King & Spalding and litigator Sally Yates led an independent investigation concerning allegations of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women's professional soccer. Their investigation culminated in a high-profile report released to the public Monday that found that abuse in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) was systemic and affected many players.

October 03, 2022, 6:19 PM