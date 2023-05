News From Law.com

Ultimate Nutrition Inc. filed a breach of contract lawsuit against dairy product manufacturer Leprino Foods Co, and accused the defendant of breaching a contract to supply the plaintiff with whey protein. Gina R. Merrill of King & Spalding, counsel for the defense, removed the lawsuit to Connecticut District Court.

May 30, 2023, 1:55 PM

