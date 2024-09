News From Law.com

King & Spalding continues to expand in Texas by adding a litigation partner from Vinson & Elkins, an energy transactional partner from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, and a team of product liability and mass torts partners from Butler Snow. Am Law 100 firm King & Spalding has added nine partners in Texas since December 2023.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 12, 2024, 12:07 PM