King & Spalding Doubles Down on Litigation, Aiming for the S...

King & Spalding's latest push in New York is getting attention. Headhunters are closely watching a string of litigation hires from the Atlanta-based firm, including former Hogan Lovells Middle East practice leader Samaa Haridi, former Boies Schiller Flexner partner Damien Marshall and, most recently, former Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher litigation leaders Randy Mastro and Mark Kirsch. Chairman Robert Hays also deems it a challenge, acknowledging that New York is "the most important and also most competitive legal market in the world."

Legal Services - Large Law

October 06, 2022, 5:00 AM