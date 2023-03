News From Law.com

King & Spalding posted double-digit revenue gains for the third year in a row in 2022, allowing the firm to crack the $2 billion threshold for the first time ever. Revenue grew by 10.5%, hitting $2.02 billion. Meanwhile the firm also set a new record for profitability, increasing profits per equity partner by 8.1% to hit $4.727 million. All told, the firm has doubled revenue and net income over the past seven years, according to chairman Robert Hays.

March 02, 2023, 3:15 PM