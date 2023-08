News From Law.com

Locke Lord tax and private equity partner Mitchell Tiras has moved to King & Spalding as a partner in Houston, as the Am Law 100 firm continues to aggressively expand in Texas. Tiras, who spent more than 26 years at Locke Lord, joined King & Spalding on Monday as a partner in the corporate, finance and investments (CFI) practice group.

August 28, 2023, 12:29 PM

