News From Law.com

On Tuesday, a dynasty trust represented by King & Spalding and Anderson Tate & Carr asked the Georgia Court of Appeals to order two former trustees represented by Troutman Pepper and Squire Patton Boggs to return $4.7 million the trust paid in attorney fees under a now-defunct court order.

Georgia

September 12, 2023, 6:24 PM

nature of claim: /