In a year of falling M&A deal flow, King & Spalding and Alston & Bird have held their own in the latest league tables. King & Spalding rose in the U.S. deal rankings and Alston & Bird maintained its position from 2022 for the number of M&A deals completed in the Americas in the first nine months of 2023, according to the Q3 results from Refinitiv of the London Stock Exchange.

October 05, 2023, 1:54 PM

