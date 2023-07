News From Law.com

Several big Georgia-based law firms rose in the M&A legal adviser rankings in the first half of the year, despite a continued slowdown in worldwide merger activity. According to Refinitiv, Am Law 100 firms King & Spalding, Alston & Bird and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders were among the top 20 firms in total M&A deals in January through June of this year in several categories.

July 12, 2023, 4:53 PM

