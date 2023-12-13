King & Spalding Adds McKool Smith IP Litigator in Austin | L...

News From Law.com

McKool Smith principal Alfonso Chan, an intellectual property litigator who represents public and private universities, has moved to King & Spalding as a partner in the trial and global disputes practice group, as the Am Law 100 firms continues to hire aggressively this year in Texas.Chan joined King & Spalding on Monday, arriving 18 months after he moved to McKool Smith in Dallas after practicing for 18 years at trial boutique Shore Chan, now The Shore Firm.

