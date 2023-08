News From Law.com

In a significant Big Law move in Texas, King & Spalding has hired Sean Royall, global co-leader of antitrust and consumer protection at Sidley Austin, as global head of antitrust and consumer protection.Royall, who earlier in his career practiced at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Kirkland & Ellis, joined King & Spalding on Tuesday as a partner in the trial and global disputes practice group based in Houston, Washington, D.C and Brussels.

August 09, 2023, 1:20 PM

