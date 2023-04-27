Spencer Fane partner Mitch A. Reid has entered an appearance for JBS USA Food Co. Holdings and its employee health plan in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, over health care benefits, was filed March 13 in Colorado District Court by Fultz Maddox Dickens on behalf of Kindred Hospitals West LLC doing business as Kindred Hospital-Denver. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge S. Kato Crews, is 1:23-cv-00642, Kindred Hospitals West L.L.C. v. JBS USA Food Company Holdings et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
April 27, 2023, 10:24 AM