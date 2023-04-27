Who Got The Work

Spencer Fane partner Mitch A. Reid has entered an appearance for JBS USA Food Co. Holdings and its employee health plan in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, over health care benefits, was filed March 13 in Colorado District Court by Fultz Maddox Dickens on behalf of Kindred Hospitals West LLC doing business as Kindred Hospital-Denver. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge S. Kato Crews, is 1:23-cv-00642, Kindred Hospitals West L.L.C. v. JBS USA Food Company Holdings et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 27, 2023, 10:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Kindred Hospitals West L.L.C.

Plaintiffs

Fultz Maddox Dickens PLC

defendants

JBS USA Food Company Holdings

JBS USA Food Company Holdings Employee Group Health Plan

defendant counsels

Spencer Fane

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations