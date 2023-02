Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a consumer class action against Healthgrades Marketplace to Missouri Western District Court. The suit is part of a string of cases filed by Bartle & Marcus and White Graham Buckley & Carr accusing medical websites of misappropriating doctors' names and likenesses by posting their information without permission. The case is 4:23-cv-00131, Kindler v. Healthgrades Marketplace LLC.

Internet & Social Media

February 23, 2023, 8:14 PM