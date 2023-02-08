Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against NuFit Media, which operates the health care review website CareDash, to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Bartle & Marcus, White Graham Buckley & Carr and attorney Clayton Jones, accuses the defendant of misappropriating doctors' names and likenesses by posting their information on the CareDash website and inviting patients to rate or review them. The case is 4:23-cv-00086, Kindler et al. v. NuFit Media Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 08, 2023, 8:05 PM