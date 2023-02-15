Removed To Federal Court

Norfolk Southern removed a toxic tort class action to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Dworken & Bernstein and Hartford & Wise, seeks redress for individuals and businesses that were exposed to massive amounts of vinyl chloride and other toxic chemicals after the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Norfolk Southern is represented by Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote. The case is 4:23-cv-00292, Kinder et al. v. Norfolk Southern Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 15, 2023, 6:07 PM