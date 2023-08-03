New Suit - Wrongful Death

The GEO Group, a real estate investment trust that invests in private prisons and mental health facilities, and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday in New Mexico District Court following the suicide of an incarcerated individual. The lawsuit, brought by the Zebas Law Firm on behalf of the Estate of EJ Kincaid, accuses the defendants of placing Kincaid in a cell known as the 'suicide cell' and failing to monitor him with video surveillance after he developed anxiety and depression while in the defendants' custody. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00644, Kincaid v. The GEO Group, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

August 03, 2023, 5:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Robin Kincaid

Plaintiffs

Zebas Law Firm LLC

defendants

The GEO Group, Inc.

Black and White Entities I-X

Eric Estrada

George Stephenson

Jane Does I-X

Jason Resendez

John Does I-X

Moises Andrade

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation