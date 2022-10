Who Got The Work

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough partner Robert L. Massie has entered an appearance for Hector M. Acosta in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in West Virginia Northern District Court by Benninger Law on behalf of Michael S. Kinane. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh, is 1:22-cv-00088, Kinane v. Acosta et al.