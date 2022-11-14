Who Got The Work

Holland & Hart partner Gregory Saylin has entered an appearance for Nature's Sunshine Products in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Sept. 9 in Utah District Court by Stavros Law and Golenbock, Eiseman, Assor, Bell & Peskoe on behalf of Shari Kimoto, who claims that she was demoted after taking FMLA leave to care for her elderly mother. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daphne A. Oberg, is 2:22-cv-00638, Kimoto v. Nature's Sunshine Products.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 14, 2022, 6:20 AM