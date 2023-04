Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis removed an employment discrimination lawsuit on Monday against Longwood Pediatrics to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa on behalf of a former employee claiming racial discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation. The case is 6:23-cv-00744, Kimbrough v. Longwood Pediatrics, LLC.

April 24, 2023, 3:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Shawnese Kimbrough

Plaintiffs

Wenzel Fenton Cabassa

defendants

Longwood Pediatrics, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination