Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baird Holm on Thursday removed a defamation lawsuit against Source Media d/b/a Arizent and Lynnley Browning to Nebraska District Court. The suit, filed by Watke Polk & Sena, arises from an October 2021 online article in which plaintiff Samuel L. Kimbril is alleged to have sexually harassed and assaulted a former TD Ameritrade/Charles Schwab employee. Kimbril, who was working for Boston Mutual Life Insurance at the time of the article's publication, asserts that he was never convicted of any charges The case is 8:22-cv-00401, Kimbril v. Source Media, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 17, 2022, 7:49 PM