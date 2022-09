New Suit - Employment Class Action

EOG Resources, a Delaware-based petroleum company, was hit with an employment class action Tuesday in New Mexico District Court. The suit, brought by Josephson Dunlap Law Firm and Bruckner Burch PLLC, alleges wage-and-hour violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00674, Kimble v. EOG Resources, Inc.

Energy

September 13, 2022, 8:38 PM