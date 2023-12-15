Who Got The Work

Kristin Asai, Ashley L. Shively and Rebecca G. Durham of Holland & Knight have entered appearances for Costco Wholesale in a pending digital privacy class action. The case, filed Dec. 8 in Washington Western District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray and Levi & Korsinsky, alleges that the defendant's website hosts a tracking pixel that collects and shares private medical information with Facebook. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John H. Chun, is 2:23-cv-01906, Kimberly Scott et al v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 15, 2023, 8:39 AM

