Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGlinchey Stafford on Tuesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Cheesecake Factory Restaurants Inc. to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Joel M. Vecchio on behalf of Kimberly Darby. The case is 4:23-cv-00644, Kimberly Darby v. Cheesecake Factory Restaurants, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 11, 2023, 7:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Kimberly Darby

defendants

Cheesecake Factory Restaurants, Inc.

defendant counsels

McGlinchey Stafford

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims