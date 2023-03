New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action Wednesday in California Southern District Court against Truconnect Communications Inc. The suit accuses Truconnect of failing to properly secure and safeguard the personally identifiable information of about 54,000 people. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00517, Kimberling v. Truconnect Communications, Inc.

California

March 23, 2023, 3:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Kimberling

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Truconnect Communications, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims