Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at FordHarrison on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Polk State College to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, arising from alleged age- and disability-based discrimination, was filed by Kaylor, Kaylor & Leto on behalf of a former employee. The case is 8:23-cv-01299, Kimball et al v. Levitt et al.

Education

June 09, 2023, 3:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Christine Kimball

Plaintiffs

Kaylor & Kaylor, PA

defendants

Polk State College

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 890/