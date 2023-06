Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Mayo Clinic Benefits to Minnesota District Court. The complaint, seeking $14,000 in connection with a retirement plan, was filed by CJ Kimball-Bruggenthies. The case is 0:23-cv-01756, Kimball-Bruggenthies v. Mayo Clinic Benefits.

Insurance

June 12, 2023, 1:09 PM

Plaintiffs

CJ Kimball-Bruggenthies

defendants

Mayo Clinic Benefits

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations