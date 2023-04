New Suit - Employment

United Airlines was slapped with a lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Quintana Hanafi LLP on behalf of a former flight attendant, accuses the defendan of wrongfully terminating the plaintiff and failing to investigate properly a physical assault and battery allegation against her. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01844, Kim v. United Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 15, 2023, 8:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Kyejung Kim

Plaintiffs

Quintana Hanafi LLP

defendants

United Airlines, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims