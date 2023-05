Who Got The Work

Thomas R. Brice Jr. of McGuireWoods has entered an appearance for PGA Tour in a pending employment lawsuit. The complaint was filed April 14 in Florida Middle District Court by Campbell Trohn Tamayo & Aranda on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully denied a religious exemption to PGA's COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan, is 3:23-cv-00441, Kim v. Pga Tour.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 30, 2023, 11:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Dayea Kim

Plaintiffs

Campbell Trohn Tamayo & Aranda PA

defendants

Pga Tour

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation