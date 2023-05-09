New Suit - Securities Class Action

Jump Trading LLC and Kanav Kariya were hit with a securities class action on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court for their alleged role in assisting crypto-related securities fraud by Terraform Labs and its founder Do Kwon, who was arrested in March. According to the suit, Terra USD 'stablecoins' were not algorithmically pegged to the U.S. dollar as promised, but were instead purchased in massive amounts by Jump to artificially restore the peg; Terra's value later plummeted, wiping out nearly $45 billion worth of assets. The suit was brought by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Selendy Gay Elsberg. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02921, Kim v. Jump Trading LLC et al.

Cryptocurrency

May 09, 2023, 7:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Taewoo Kim

Plaintiffs

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

defendants

Jump Trading, LLC

Kanav Kariya

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws