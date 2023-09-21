Who Got The Work

Amir C. Tayrani, Alex Gesch and Max E. Schulman of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have entered appearances for Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 18 in the District of Columbia District Court by Caleb Andonian PLLC and Gusrae Kaplan Nusbaum on behalf of Eugene H. Kim, seeks to declare that FINRA is violating the constitution and the Sherman Act by arbitrarily acting as a 'securities law investigator, prosecutor, judge, jury and executioner.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes, is 1:23-cv-02420, Kim v. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

September 21, 2023, 8:55 AM

Eugene H. Kim

FINRA

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

