Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Continental Western, a W.R. Berkley company, and Burger King to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney E. Seth Combs on behalf of Hai Jung Emily Kim, who contends she fell at a Burger King property. The case is 5:23-cv-00048, Kim v. Bmt of Kentucky, Inc. et al.

Health Care

February 17, 2023, 3:49 PM