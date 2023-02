Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys from Wilson Elser removed a lawsuit against AvalonBay Communities, a Virginia-based real estate company, and other defendants to California Central District Court on Tuesday. The suit, filed by Rosen & Blumberg on behalf of Christine Kim, accuses AvalonBay of negligence in repairing a refrigerator that caused injuries to plaintiff. The case is 2:23-cv-00725, Kim v. Avalonbay Communities, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

February 01, 2023, 6:11 AM