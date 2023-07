New Suit

Prudential Financial and other defendants were sued Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who claims he was subjected to malicious prosecution for entering the Prudential building after being fired. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04059, Kim v. Ali et al.

Insurance

July 29, 2023, 11:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Kaeun Kim

defendants

Prudential Financial

Mark Ali

Mira Ohm

Robert Buhrmeister

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation