Who Got The Work

Phil J. Montoya Jr. and Nykeemah McClendon of Hawkins Parnell & Young have stepped in to represent Mercedes-Benz Group, the German carmaker, in a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The suit was filed Oct. 14 in California Central District Court by Quill & Arrow on behalf of the lessee of a 2021 Mercedes-Benz S 580 v4 vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee, is 2:22-cv-07494, Kim U. Tran v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC et al.