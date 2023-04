New Suit

Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker and Meyers, Rodbell & Rosenbaum filed a medical malpractice lawsuit Wednesday in Maryland District Court on behalf of Hee Sun Kim and Hyo Gil Lee. The suit, over care given to a newborn baby, takes aim at Children's National Medical Center and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00991, Kim et al v. United States Of America et al.

Health Care

April 12, 2023, 4:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Hee Sun Kim

Hyo Gil Lee

Plaintiffs

Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker

Meyers, Rodbell, Abd Rosenbaum, P.A.

defendants

Children's National Medical Center

Mikael Petrosyan

United States Of America

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims