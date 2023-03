News From Law.com

Atlanta-based Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton reported spikes in revenue and headcount as profits per partner lagged behind. Revenue crossed over $520 million for the first time, translating into a 2.6% boost. Meanwhile, head count grew for the first time since it started sliding in 2019, climbing by 1.3%. But profits per partner dipped by 4.9% thanks to an increase in expenses.

March 29, 2023, 2:53 PM

