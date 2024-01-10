Kilpatrick Merges With Chicago Law Firm, Significantly Expan...

News From Law.com

Atlanta-founded Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton is merging with a 58-lawyer Chicago law firm focused on M&A and private equity, in a move designed "to significantly increase the combined firm's presence and corporate-focused practice," the firms said Wednesday. The Chicago firm Horwood Marcus & Berk Chartered, which does business as HMB Legal Counsel, will become part of Kilpatrick's 10-month-old Chicago office beginning March 1 and create an outpost with more than 70 lawyers, the Atlanta-founded firm said.

