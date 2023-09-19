Kilpatrick Lures Mayer Brown Trademark Expert Amid Advertisi...

News From Law.com

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton continues to add partner talent in its well-known intellectual property practice, most recently hiring a Mayer Brown lawyer who has advised high-profile manufacturers in trademark infringement issues.The addition of the lateral, Jonathan Thomas, is part of a growth strategy for the Kilpatrick advertising practice throughout the firm's offices, said Barry Benjamin, chairman of its advertising and marketing group and managing partner of the New York office.

September 19, 2023, 11:57 AM

