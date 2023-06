Who Got The Work

David Salazar of Cole, Scott & Kissane has entered an appearance for Pier Park Resort Hotel in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action was filed May 11 in Florida Northern District Court by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on behalf of Killian Construction Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker, is 5:23-cv-00127, Killian Construction Co v. Pier Park Resort Hotel LLC.

Construction & Engineering

June 26, 2023, 5:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Killian Construction Co

Plaintiffs

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

defendants

Pier Park Resort Hotel LLC

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract