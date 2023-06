Who Got The Work

Elizabeth M. Briones of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders has entered an appearance for Wells Fargo in a pending fraudulent transfer lawsuit. The suit, filed May 4 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Webster Book LLP on behalf of Angela Kilic-Cave, seeks over $337,000 in stolen funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, is 1:23-cv-00603, Kilic-Cave v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

June 19, 2023, 4:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Angela Kilic-Cave

Plaintiffs

Webster Book LLP

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract