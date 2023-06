Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Connell Foley on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Target and Assa Abloy Entrance Systems US Inc. to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, for injuries caused by an allegedly defective automatic door, was filed by Robyn M. Brilliant PC on behalf of Alma Kilgore. The case is 1:23-cv-04922, Kilgore v. Target Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 30, 2023, 1:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Alma Kilgore

defendants

Target Corporation

Assa Abloy Entrance Systems US Inc.

defendant counsels

Connell Foley

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims